Hillsboro, OR
741 NE Grant Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

741 NE Grant Street

741 Northeast Grant Street · (503) 620-1333
Location

741 Northeast Grant Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741 NE Grant Street · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit
Approximate Sq. Ft: 1696
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease
Rent: $2,200.00
Security Deposit: $2,175.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Prime downtown Hillsboro location. This rare one-level home sits on beautifully well-manicured lot that includes a Koi pond and Landscaper! High vaulted ceilings, large windows and original wood paneling. Cozy kitchen with white appliances, oak cabinets and vinyl floor. Colorful bedrooms with closets. Spacious bonus room. Large deck off dining perfect for summer barbeques! Walking distance to several restaurants and close to shopping.

Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

(RLNE5886452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 NE Grant Street have any available units?
741 NE Grant Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 741 NE Grant Street have?
Some of 741 NE Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 NE Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 NE Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 NE Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 NE Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 741 NE Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 NE Grant Street offers parking.
Does 741 NE Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 NE Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 NE Grant Street have a pool?
No, 741 NE Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 NE Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 741 NE Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 NE Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 NE Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 NE Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 741 NE Grant Street has units with air conditioning.
