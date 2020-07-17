741 NE Grant Street

Amenities
Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit
Approximate Sq. Ft: 1696
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease
Rent: $2,200.00
Security Deposit: $2,175.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description:
Prime downtown Hillsboro location. This rare one-level home sits on beautifully well-manicured lot that includes a Koi pond and Landscaper! High vaulted ceilings, large windows and original wood paneling. Cozy kitchen with white appliances, oak cabinets and vinyl floor. Colorful bedrooms with closets. Spacious bonus room. Large deck off dining perfect for summer barbeques! Walking distance to several restaurants and close to shopping.
Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com
(RLNE5886452)