741 NE Grant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Prime Location! Beautiful One-Level Home Located on Beautiful Spacious Lot! Landscaper Included! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval

Pet’s: Pets possible with owner approval and increased deposit

Approximate Sq. Ft: 1696

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air

Terms: 12 Months Lease

Rent: $2,200.00

Security Deposit: $2,175.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Prime downtown Hillsboro location. This rare one-level home sits on beautifully well-manicured lot that includes a Koi pond and Landscaper! High vaulted ceilings, large windows and original wood paneling. Cozy kitchen with white appliances, oak cabinets and vinyl floor. Colorful bedrooms with closets. Spacious bonus room. Large deck off dining perfect for summer barbeques! Walking distance to several restaurants and close to shopping.



Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Parking: 2-car garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others



Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.



Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com



Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



(RLNE5886452)