All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like The Grove at Orenco Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
The Grove at Orenco Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Grove at Orenco Station

6710 NE Vinings Way · (503) 308-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northeast Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2032 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 2433 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0123 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 2418 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2421 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove at Orenco Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
shuffle board
Nestled within Northeast Oregon’s quiet community of Hillsboro, THE GROVE AT ORENCO STATION offers residents a uniquely designed home in a cultural hotspot just 30 minutes from downtown Portland. Our apartments in Hillsboro offer a luxuriously inspired living choice in a unique location close to shopping, locally flavored restaurants, higher education venues and several major employers including Intel, Nike, Netflix and Genitech. Hillsboro residents will appreciate everything our Portland metro apartments have offer. From spacious walk-in closets for ample storage to plush carpet and upgraded designer cabinets in kitchens that will impress visitors, our apartment homes have just what you need for comfortable, affordable living in our pet-friendly community. Take advantage of our modern amenities including a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and circuit training equipment, as well as a spa/hot tub area and sparkling resort-style pool. And we know you care about your vehicles just as much as you do about yourself, so we also feature covered parking and the option to rent a detached garage. Hillsboro residents will appreciate everything our Portland metro locale has to offer. The Grove At Orenco Station is strategically located near major public transportation centers and multiple parks and nature trails to take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Hillsboro living. Make an appointment today, and tour our Hillsboro, Oregon, apartments. Discover a lifestyle that embraces the rich culture, climate and atmosphere of the Portland area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $300-Full Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Please contact us for information about breed restrictions and pet fees.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $30/month. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove at Orenco Station have any available units?
The Grove at Orenco Station has 8 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Grove at Orenco Station have?
Some of The Grove at Orenco Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove at Orenco Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove at Orenco Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove at Orenco Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station is pet friendly.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station offer parking?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station offers parking.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station have a pool?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station has a pool.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station has accessible units.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove at Orenco Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Grove at Orenco Station have units with air conditioning?
No, The Grove at Orenco Station does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Grove at Orenco Station?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
4th and Main
390 E Main St
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balcony
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity