Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub package receiving pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room shuffle board

Nestled within Northeast Oregon’s quiet community of Hillsboro, THE GROVE AT ORENCO STATION offers residents a uniquely designed home in a cultural hotspot just 30 minutes from downtown Portland. Our apartments in Hillsboro offer a luxuriously inspired living choice in a unique location close to shopping, locally flavored restaurants, higher education venues and several major employers including Intel, Nike, Netflix and Genitech. Hillsboro residents will appreciate everything our Portland metro apartments have offer. From spacious walk-in closets for ample storage to plush carpet and upgraded designer cabinets in kitchens that will impress visitors, our apartment homes have just what you need for comfortable, affordable living in our pet-friendly community. Take advantage of our modern amenities including a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and circuit training equipment, as well as a spa/hot tub area and sparkling resort-style pool. And we know you care about your vehicles just as much as you do about yourself, so we also feature covered parking and the option to rent a detached garage. Hillsboro residents will appreciate everything our Portland metro locale has to offer. The Grove At Orenco Station is strategically located near major public transportation centers and multiple parks and nature trails to take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Hillsboro living. Make an appointment today, and tour our Hillsboro, Oregon, apartments. Discover a lifestyle that embraces the rich culture, climate and atmosphere of the Portland area.