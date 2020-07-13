Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub package receiving carport cc payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! If you're looking for a great place to live in Hillsboro, look no further than Jackson School Village Apartments. Close to great schools, shopping and entertainment, residents at Jackson School Village enjoy easy access to Orenco Station, I-26, Intel and the Hillsboro Aviation Airport. Choose from one of our spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans and you will immediately fall in love with your new light-filled apartment! Pull into your detached garage, and settle into your new home. Swim at the pool, work out at the fitness center or walk the hiking trails. Better yet, simply relax at home in front of your fireplace or outside on your private patio or deck.