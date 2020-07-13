All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like Jackson School Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
Jackson School Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Jackson School Village

300 NE Autumn Rose Way · (503) 272-6278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northwest Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northwest Hillsboro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 339-D · Avail. Jul 30

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 383-C · Avail. Aug 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 330-G · Avail. Jul 21

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 320-H · Avail. Aug 1

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308-A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 415-H · Avail. Jul 18

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jackson School Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
carport
cc payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! If you're looking for a great place to live in Hillsboro, look no further than Jackson School Village Apartments. Close to great schools, shopping and entertainment, residents at Jackson School Village enjoy easy access to Orenco Station, I-26, Intel and the Hillsboro Aviation Airport. Choose from one of our spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans and you will immediately fall in love with your new light-filled apartment! Pull into your detached garage, and settle into your new home. Swim at the pool, work out at the fitness center or walk the hiking trails. Better yet, simply relax at home in front of your fireplace or outside on your private patio or deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jackson School Village have any available units?
Jackson School Village has 8 units available starting at $1,262 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jackson School Village have?
Some of Jackson School Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jackson School Village currently offering any rent specials?
Jackson School Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jackson School Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Jackson School Village is pet friendly.
Does Jackson School Village offer parking?
Yes, Jackson School Village offers parking.
Does Jackson School Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jackson School Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jackson School Village have a pool?
Yes, Jackson School Village has a pool.
Does Jackson School Village have accessible units?
No, Jackson School Village does not have accessible units.
Does Jackson School Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Jackson School Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Jackson School Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Jackson School Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Jackson School Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway
Hillsboro, OR 97124
4th and Main
390 E Main St
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balcony
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity