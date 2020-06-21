7146 NE Cherry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Stonewater community close to Intel. This end unit townhome features high ceilings and abundant light. with a gas fireplace and sizable outside deck, Includes Gas cooking, hardwood floors, and a large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks. All appliances included with larger and newer washer and dryer. Seeking applicants with 700+ credit, no criminal or eviction history in past five years, solid rental references, and income of 2.5X+ gross income to rent ratio. No pets allowed. Available to rent immediately. Contact Adam at DPM LLC

