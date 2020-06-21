All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 7146 NE Cherry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
7146 NE Cherry Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 PM

7146 NE Cherry Drive

7146 Northeast Cherry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northeast Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

7146 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Stonewater community close to Intel. This end unit townhome features high ceilings and abundant light. with a gas fireplace and sizable outside deck, Includes Gas cooking, hardwood floors, and a large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks. All appliances included with larger and newer washer and dryer. Seeking applicants with 700+ credit, no criminal or eviction history in past five years, solid rental references, and income of 2.5X+ gross income to rent ratio. No pets allowed. Available to rent immediately. Contact Adam at DPM LLC
Located in the Stonewater community close to Intel. This end unit townhome features high ceilings and abundant light. with a gas fireplace and sizable outside deck, Includes Gas cooking, hardwood floors, and a large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks. All appliances included with larger and newer washer and dryer. Seeking applicants with 700+ credit, no criminal or eviction history, solid rental references, and income of 2.5X+ gross income to rent ratio. No pets allowed. Available to rent immediately. Contact Eric at DPM LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have any available units?
7146 NE Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have?
Some of 7146 NE Cherry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 NE Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7146 NE Cherry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 NE Cherry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7146 NE Cherry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7146 NE Cherry Drive does offer parking.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7146 NE Cherry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have a pool?
No, 7146 NE Cherry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7146 NE Cherry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7146 NE Cherry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7146 NE Cherry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7146 NE Cherry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University