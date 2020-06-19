All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6587 NE Forest Lane

6587 Northeast Forest Lane · (503) 292-8125 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6587 Northeast Forest Lane, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6587 NE Forest Lane · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and family room with gas fireplace. The lower level has half bath, and slider to the fenced backyard. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms, and master. The master has it's own bath room along with vaulted ceilings. The home comes with washer/dryer, attached garage with additional storage, and garage door opener. Next to the property is a nice play area/picnic area. Directions: Century Blvd, E on Deer Run, R on 66th Ave, R on Forest Ln. (John)

Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit!

To view our website/other properties – www.mcneeley.com
The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
For further questions please contact us at:
Phone: 503-928-4088 (Direct Line) 503-292-8125 (Office)
Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved, an increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal.

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1GQ4L
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- Pet Policy: NO PETS - If you have a ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50 per adult
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): MOVE IN READY NOW – Call our office!
Heat: Gas Heat
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Electric Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
HOA: YES – Tenants must abide by rules and regulations
Community Features: Playground
Levels: Multi-level
Parking: 1 car garage (Be sure the driveway works for your vehicle) Note: Parking is very limited in this community. We don’t recommend more than 2 cars total.
Fenced Backyard: Patio/Deck
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3459543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have any available units?
6587 NE Forest Lane has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6587 NE Forest Lane have?
Some of 6587 NE Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6587 NE Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6587 NE Forest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6587 NE Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6587 NE Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6587 NE Forest Lane does offer parking.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6587 NE Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 6587 NE Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6587 NE Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6587 NE Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6587 NE Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6587 NE Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6587 NE Forest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

