6587 NE Forest Lane

Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and family room with gas fireplace. The lower level has half bath, and slider to the fenced backyard. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms, and master. The master has it's own bath room along with vaulted ceilings. The home comes with washer/dryer, attached garage with additional storage, and garage door opener. Next to the property is a nice play area/picnic area. Directions: Century Blvd, E on Deer Run, R on 66th Ave, R on Forest Ln. (John)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50 per adult
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): MOVE IN READY NOW – Call our office!
Heat: Gas Heat
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Electric Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
HOA: YES – Tenants must abide by rules and regulations
Community Features: Playground
Levels: Multi-level
Parking: 1 car garage (Be sure the driveway works for your vehicle) Note: Parking is very limited in this community. We don’t recommend more than 2 cars total.
Fenced Backyard: Patio/Deck
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: NO PETS
