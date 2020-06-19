6587 NE Forest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

Nicely updated Town Home near Orenco Station & Intel! - No Pets! Located near Orenco Station, restaurants, and parks, this clean end unit Town Home offers laminated hardwood floors through out the main/upper level, large kitchen, dining area, and family room with gas fireplace. The lower level has half bath, and slider to the fenced backyard. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms, and master. The master has it's own bath room along with vaulted ceilings. The home comes with washer/dryer, attached garage with additional storage, and garage door opener. Next to the property is a nice play area/picnic area. Directions: Century Blvd, E on Deer Run, R on 66th Ave, R on Forest Ln. (John)



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50 per adult

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): MOVE IN READY NOW – Call our office!

Heat: Gas Heat

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Built-in Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Electric Dryer

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

HOA: YES – Tenants must abide by rules and regulations

Community Features: Playground

Levels: Multi-level

Parking: 1 car garage (Be sure the driveway works for your vehicle) Note: Parking is very limited in this community. We don’t recommend more than 2 cars total.

Fenced Backyard: Patio/Deck

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: NO PETS



