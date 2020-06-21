All apartments in Hillsboro
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.

4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Southeast Wynnwood Drive, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Southeast Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage. Open floor plan, updated throughout, hardwood floors and carpet, vaulted family room, wood burning fireplace, large back patio and side yard, forced heat/ AC, garage, and neutral finishes throughout. NO HOA.

This townhome wont last long so APPLY TODAY!

AVAILABLE NOW!

KEY FEATURES:

? Lease Duration: 12+ month lease terms available
? Pet Policy: Dogs considered case by case, additional terms may apply
? Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hook
? Utilities: Resident Responsible
? Parking: Yes! 2 Car
? Non-Smoking
? Renters Insurance Required

ADDITIONAL LINKS
________________________________________

Website and Application: https://www.orpmllc.com/vacancies/
_________________________________________________

Amenities
Forced AC/ Heat
Wood Floors and Carpet
Large Windows
Light & Bright
Wood Fireplace
2 Car Garage

Details
Beds/Baths: 3 BD / 2.5 BA
Square Feet: 1416

Rental Terms
Rent: $1850
Security Deposit: $1850
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $31.25

Managed By:
Oregon Rental Property Management
________________________________________

4117 SE Wynnwood Dr., Hillsboro OR 97123
503.443.9505

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have any available units?
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have?
Some of 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4117 SE Wynnwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
