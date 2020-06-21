Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Cute, Updated 3 Bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse 2 car garage. Open floor plan, updated throughout, hardwood floors and carpet, vaulted family room, wood burning fireplace, large back patio and side yard, forced heat/ AC, garage, and neutral finishes throughout. NO HOA.



This townhome wont last long so APPLY TODAY!



AVAILABLE NOW!



KEY FEATURES:



? Lease Duration: 12+ month lease terms available

? Pet Policy: Dogs considered case by case, additional terms may apply

? Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hook

? Utilities: Resident Responsible

? Parking: Yes! 2 Car

? Non-Smoking

? Renters Insurance Required



ADDITIONAL LINKS

Website and Application: https://www.orpmllc.com/vacancies/

Amenities

Forced AC/ Heat

Wood Floors and Carpet

Large Windows

Light & Bright

Wood Fireplace

2 Car Garage



Details

Beds/Baths: 3 BD / 2.5 BA

Square Feet: 1416



Rental Terms

Rent: $1850

Security Deposit: $1850

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $31.25



Managed By:

Oregon Rental Property Management

4117 SE Wynnwood Dr., Hillsboro OR 97123

503.443.9505



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845310)