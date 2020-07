Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna bbq/grill green community internet access lobby playground

With Lumina apartments on the scene, it's fair to say that swank, urban living has made its way to Gresham. "Lumina" meaning "bright light" offers inspiration inherently: moving to Lumina Apartments represents a new light on apartment living. Right down the road from the revitalize old downtown Gresham, the location provides you with an endless list of things to do, eat and shop, right outside your door. The apartments are exquisite with wood plank-style flooring, custom cabinets, granite countertops available, sleek stainless-steel or clean white appliances, modern fixtures with clean, simple lines. The look is classic, elegant and yet undeniably casual - this is a place where you can hang out for a while. We've amplified everything: one of the largest fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, resident lounge, Grand Cafe, Mac stations, "Paw Spa" pet wash and "Bark Park" for pets, bicycle repair room, and more. Of course, everything is the latest and greatest in terms of ...