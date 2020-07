Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage key fob access dogs allowed e-payments

459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences. Two and three-bedroom floor plans make up phase I of 459 Rock Apartments. Each apartment home boasts modern interior finishes to include stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, air conditioning, full size washer and dryer and great city and mountain views. Please contact our leasing office to schedule a personalized tour and be the first to live at 459 Rock Apartments!