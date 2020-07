Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed accessible pet friendly internet access

Willow Grove provides the easy living you deserve in a prime location to get you where you need to be. Our Central Beaverton location makes it easy to walk to nearby dining and shopping, jump on Highway 26, or catch the MAX to Portland.