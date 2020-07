Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage game room key fob access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community. The Rise Central offers brand-new studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.



The Rise Central mixes a lively urban scene in an exceptionally convenient neighborhood, being only moments away from Cedar Hills Crossing which offers a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment options. The Beaverton Central MAX station is minutes away from The Rise Central and connects you to twenty-minute train ride away from Downtown Portland as well as other popular places such as Canyon Place Shopping Center, Beaverton Town Centre or the Beaverton Creek Wetlands.



