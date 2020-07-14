All apartments in Beaverton
Meadow Ridge

14345 SW Walker Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B08 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadow Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs. Schools, shopping, restaurants, mass transit,and easy freeway access. Let us show you what Meadow Ridge has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Paper Application: $45 per applicant, Online Application: $49.45 per applicant
Deposit: $400, $800, or $1600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls ; Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pincers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Dalmatians, Presa Canarios & Mastiffs, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes & Huskies, and Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadow Ridge have any available units?
Meadow Ridge has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadow Ridge have?
Some of Meadow Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadow Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Meadow Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadow Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadow Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Meadow Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Meadow Ridge offers parking.
Does Meadow Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadow Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Meadow Ridge has a pool.
Does Meadow Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Meadow Ridge has accessible units.
Does Meadow Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadow Ridge has units with dishwashers.
