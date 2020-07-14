Meadow Ridge

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Paper Application: $45 per applicant, Online Application: $49.45 per applicant
Deposit: $400, $800, or $1600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls ; Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pincers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Chows, Dalmatians, Presa Canarios & Mastiffs, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes & Huskies, and Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.