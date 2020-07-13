/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
253 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7151 SW Sagert Street #104
7151 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.
1 of 17
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.
1 of 27
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
Kruse Villa
15370 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kruse Villa in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 15 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bryant
5213 ROSEWOOD STREET
5213 Rosewood Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1934 sqft
Lovely Lake Oswego 3 bedroom Home, near I-5 - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/84e13340a5 Great home with a lovely patio outside and pretty arches and tile inside.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
3 Units Available
Sexton Mountain
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,349
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,213
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Wilsonville
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Wilsonville
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,493
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Similar Pages
Tualatin 1 BedroomsTualatin 2 BedroomsTualatin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTualatin 3 BedroomsTualatin Apartments under $1,300Tualatin Apartments under $1,400
Tualatin Apartments under $1,600Tualatin Apartments with BalconyTualatin Apartments with GarageTualatin Apartments with GymTualatin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTualatin Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR