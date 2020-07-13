Baseline Woods.

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 / pet monthly
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed and weight restricted - please call for details
Parking Details: Carport or Garage Parking is included in the rent.
Storage Details: There is an additional storage closet on each patio