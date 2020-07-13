All apartments in Beaverton
Baseline Woods.
Baseline Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Baseline Woods

545 SW 201st Ave · (251) 241-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 OFF! Virtual Tours Available! --- Select 2X2 unit now $500 off move in! Call now for link to virtual tour!
Location

545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 258306 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 394204 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 563303 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baseline Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 / pet monthly
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed and weight restricted - please call for details
Parking Details: Carport or Garage Parking is included in the rent.
Storage Details: There is an additional storage closet on each patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Baseline Woods have any available units?
Baseline Woods has 5 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Baseline Woods have?
Some of Baseline Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baseline Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Baseline Woods is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF! Virtual Tours Available! --- Select 2X2 unit now $500 off move in! Call now for link to virtual tour!
Is Baseline Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Baseline Woods is pet friendly.
Does Baseline Woods offer parking?
Yes, Baseline Woods offers parking.
Does Baseline Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Baseline Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Baseline Woods have a pool?
No, Baseline Woods does not have a pool.
Does Baseline Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Baseline Woods has accessible units.
Does Baseline Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baseline Woods has units with dishwashers.

