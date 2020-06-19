All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:10 AM

9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7

9380 Southwest 146th Terrace · (503) 319-5848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Sexton Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9380 Southwest 146th Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97007
Sexton Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.

Walk to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Safeway, Shopping, Restaurants and More! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Maple cabinetry, Granite counters, Wood-burning Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Full size washer & dryer, Covered patio with storage closet, Covered carport parking. Gorgeous outdoor pool with Jacuzzi and Fitness Room. No pets. No smoking. $1,350.00 per month, minimum 12-month lease, $1,000.00 (refundable) security deposit. $50.00 application/screening fee for each adult occupant 18 years or older. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included in rent.

9380 SW 146th Terrace, #M7; Beaverton, OR 97007

Call or text if you would like to schedule a showing.

Mark Vandervest, Principal Broker/Owner
FRESH START Real Estate, Inc.
Sellers. Buyers. Property Management.
Licensed in the State of Oregon
503-319-5848 Cell-Text-MMS/SMS
www.FRESHSTARTofOregon.com
Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.

Walk to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Safeway, Shopping, Restaurants and More! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Maple cabinetry, Granite counters, Wood-burning Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Full size washer & dryer, Covered patio with storage closet, Covered carport parking. Gorgeous outdoor pool with Jacuzzi and Fitness Room. No pets. No smoking. $1,395.00 per month, minimum 12-month lease, $1,000.00 (refundable) security deposit. $50.00 application/screening fee for each adult occupant 18 years or older. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included in rent.

9380 SW 146th Terrace, #M7; Beaverton, OR 97007

Call or text if you would like to schedule a showing.

Mark Vandervest, Principal Broker/Owner
FRESH START Real Estate, Inc.
Sellers. Buyers. Property Management.
Licensed in the State of Oregon
503-319-5848 Cell-Text-MMS/SMS
www.FRESHSTARTofOregon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have any available units?
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have?
Some of 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 currently offering any rent specials?
9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 pet-friendly?
No, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 offer parking?
Yes, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 does offer parking.
Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have a pool?
Yes, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 has a pool.
Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have accessible units?
No, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 does not have accessible units.
Does 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street
Beaverton, OR 97007
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97003

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity