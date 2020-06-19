9380 SW 146th Ter., #M7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.



Walk to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Safeway, Shopping, Restaurants and More! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Maple cabinetry, Granite counters, Wood-burning Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Full size washer & dryer, Covered patio with storage closet, Covered carport parking. Gorgeous outdoor pool with Jacuzzi and Fitness Room. No pets. No smoking. $1,350.00 per month, minimum 12-month lease, $1,000.00 (refundable) security deposit. $50.00 application/screening fee for each adult occupant 18 years or older. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included in rent.



9380 SW 146th Terrace, #M7; Beaverton, OR 97007



Call or text if you would like to schedule a showing.



Mark Vandervest, Principal Broker/Owner

FRESH START Real Estate, Inc.

Sellers. Buyers. Property Management.

Licensed in the State of Oregon

503-319-5848 Cell-Text-MMS/SMS

www.FRESHSTARTofOregon.com

Beautiful Beaverton Condo in Sought After Murrayhill Location.



Walk to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Safeway, Shopping, Restaurants and More! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Maple cabinetry, Granite counters, Wood-burning Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Full size washer & dryer, Covered patio with storage closet, Covered carport parking. Gorgeous outdoor pool with Jacuzzi and Fitness Room. No pets. No smoking. $1,395.00 per month, minimum 12-month lease, $1,000.00 (refundable) security deposit. $50.00 application/screening fee for each adult occupant 18 years or older. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included in rent.



9380 SW 146th Terrace, #M7; Beaverton, OR 97007



Call or text if you would like to schedule a showing.



Mark Vandervest, Principal Broker/Owner

FRESH START Real Estate, Inc.

Sellers. Buyers. Property Management.

Licensed in the State of Oregon

503-319-5848 Cell-Text-MMS/SMS

www.FRESHSTARTofOregon.com