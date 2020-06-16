17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.5 Bath Excellent Location! - * Hurry! This charming home won't last!*



* This lovely home is located in a quiet cul de sac

* This home has LOTS of great features including vaulted ceilings, interior window shutters, a formal dining area, and more!

* Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen, granite countertops with gas cooking, all newer stainless appliances, and LOTS of storage space!

* Cozy living room has a fireplace along with lots of natural light.

* Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and the second floor has carpet.

* Master suite with linen closet, soaking tub and His & Her Walk-In Closets, and dual sink vanity.

* Second floor has space to set up a play area, home office, reading room, etc.

* Central heating and air conditioning.

* Laundry room is conveniently located on the 1st floor.

* Outstanding fenced backyard, with patio area.

* 2 car garage with lots of room for storage.

* Excellent location near Costco, lots of restaurants, shops, and freeway access!

* Close to Intel and Nike.



Schools:

Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School

(Tenant to confirm schools)



** Adult Pet under 20 lbs may be considered with additional pet deposit & pet rent **

** No Smoking Allowed**



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application links

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



(RLNE4862343)