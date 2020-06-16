All apartments in Beaverton
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA

17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.5 Bath Excellent Location! - * Hurry! This charming home won't last!*

* This lovely home is located in a quiet cul de sac
* This home has LOTS of great features including vaulted ceilings, interior window shutters, a formal dining area, and more!
* Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen, granite countertops with gas cooking, all newer stainless appliances, and LOTS of storage space!
* Cozy living room has a fireplace along with lots of natural light.
* Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and the second floor has carpet.
* Master suite with linen closet, soaking tub and His & Her Walk-In Closets, and dual sink vanity.
* Second floor has space to set up a play area, home office, reading room, etc.
* Central heating and air conditioning.
* Laundry room is conveniently located on the 1st floor.
* Outstanding fenced backyard, with patio area.
* 2 car garage with lots of room for storage.
* Excellent location near Costco, lots of restaurants, shops, and freeway access!
* Close to Intel and Nike.

Schools:
Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School
(Tenant to confirm schools)

** Adult Pet under 20 lbs may be considered with additional pet deposit & pet rent **
** No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application links
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

(RLNE4862343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

