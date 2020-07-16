15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103

Amenities
Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch. Kitchen is well-appointed with stainless steel appliances and tall tile counter tops. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find good separation between bedrooms. The master has a large closet, tv nook, en suite bath with tile counters and a soaking tub. Stackable washer and dryer on bedroom level means no going up and down stairs for laundry! Large garage and HOA maintains front yard. This is a pet free and non smoking home, thank you!
* Second bedroom is no longer pink, more photos to come