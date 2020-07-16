15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch. Kitchen is well-appointed with stainless steel appliances and tall tile counter tops. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find good separation between bedrooms. The master has a large closet, tv nook, en suite bath with tile counters and a soaking tub. Stackable washer and dryer on bedroom level means no going up and down stairs for laundry! Large garage and HOA maintains front yard. This is a pet free and non smoking home, thank you!



* Second bedroom is no longer pink, more photos to come