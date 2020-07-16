All apartments in Beaverton
Beaverton, OR
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103

15411 Southwest Mallard Drive · (503) 941-9024
Location

15411 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 29

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in Progress Ridge and take advantage of all the area has to offer! This light and bright townhome features open sight-lines from kitchen to dining to living room complete with gas fireplace and large covered front porch. Kitchen is well-appointed with stainless steel appliances and tall tile counter tops. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs you'll find good separation between bedrooms. The master has a large closet, tv nook, en suite bath with tile counters and a soaking tub. Stackable washer and dryer on bedroom level means no going up and down stairs for laundry! Large garage and HOA maintains front yard. This is a pet free and non smoking home, thank you!

* Second bedroom is no longer pink, more photos to come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have any available units?
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have?
Some of 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 currently offering any rent specials?
15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 pet-friendly?
No, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 offer parking?
Yes, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 offers parking.
Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have a pool?
No, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 does not have a pool.
Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have accessible units?
No, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15411 SW Mallard Dr # 103 has units with dishwashers.
