Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

14620 SW Grayling Lane

14620 Southwest Grayling Lane · (503) 292-8125 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14620 Southwest Grayling Lane, Beaverton, OR 97007
West Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14620 SW Grayling Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet. Wood Burning Fireplace. W/D hook ups only.

** NO NAILS, SCREWS OR ADHESIVE HANGERS ON WALLS PERMITTED IN THIS UNIT **

**Must Provide Renters Insurance**

NO SMOKING

Rental Terms
12 Month Lease
Rent: $1,295.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $50.00
Security Deposit: $1,195.00
Please call Breanna or Jessica with the Kai Group at Jim McNeeley Real Estate to schedule your tour: 503-292-8125

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Application Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW
Heat: Baseboard
Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer/Garbage
Year Built: 1981
Levels: 1 Level Condo , Upper Floor Unit.
Garage: Carport
Fenced Backyard: No
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Pet Policy: NO PETS ALLOWED

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1DHR3
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3893179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have any available units?
14620 SW Grayling Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have?
Some of 14620 SW Grayling Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14620 SW Grayling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14620 SW Grayling Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 SW Grayling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14620 SW Grayling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14620 SW Grayling Lane does offer parking.
Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14620 SW Grayling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have a pool?
No, 14620 SW Grayling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have accessible units?
No, 14620 SW Grayling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 SW Grayling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14620 SW Grayling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14620 SW Grayling Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

