14620 SW Grayling Lane

Amenities
MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet. Wood Burning Fireplace. W/D hook ups only.
** NO NAILS, SCREWS OR ADHESIVE HANGERS ON WALLS PERMITTED IN THIS UNIT **
**Must Provide Renters Insurance**
NO SMOKING
Rental Terms
12 Month Lease
Rent: $1,295.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $50.00
Security Deposit: $1,195.00
Please call Breanna or Jessica with the Kai Group at Jim McNeeley Real Estate to schedule your tour: 503-292-8125
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Application Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW
Heat: Baseboard
Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer/Garbage
Year Built: 1981
Levels: 1 Level Condo , Upper Floor Unit.
Garage: Carport
Fenced Backyard: No
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Pet Policy: NO PETS ALLOWED
****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1DHR3
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.
