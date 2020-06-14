14620 SW Grayling Lane

Amenities

MURRAY WOODS 2 BEDROOM UNIT ***WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE INCLUDED*** - Clean and remodeled upper unit condo, 2BR/1BA/919SF .New Laminate Flooring, Newer Paint, New Carpet. Slab Granite Counter Tops. Balcony off living room area with storage closet. Wood Burning Fireplace. W/D hook ups only.



** NO NAILS, SCREWS OR ADHESIVE HANGERS ON WALLS PERMITTED IN THIS UNIT **



**Must Provide Renters Insurance**



NO SMOKING



12 Month Lease

Rent: $1,295.00

Available: Now

Security Deposit: $1,195.00

Please call Breanna or Jessica with the Kai Group at Jim McNeeley Real Estate to schedule your tour: 503-292-8125



County: Washington

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW

Heat: Baseboard

Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer/Garbage

Year Built: 1981

Levels: 1 Level Condo , Upper Floor Unit.

Garage: Carport

Fenced Backyard: No

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

