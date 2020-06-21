All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

9608 Lauren Dr

9608 Lauren Drive · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

9608 Lauren Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73160
Burntwood Mobile Home

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9608 Lauren Dr · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
hot tub
Charming Home In Moore With Storm Shelter & Open Floorplan! - You will love this 3 bedrooms 2 bath home situated on a large .15 acre lot with the backyard backing up and direct access to the community playground. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a spacious living room and dining area with a vaulted ceiling, creating the impression of an even bigger area. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, overlooking the back yard. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and one has the greatest window seat where you can read your next bestseller. The private, large backyard has a covered patio and enclosed by a wood privacy fence. The master gives a spa-like feel with a separate shower and tub. The double vanity sink is one thing you can’t live without. All the bedrooms a very spacious with lots of closet space for storage. The floor plan of this home is very open offering a lot of natural light. This lovely home is perfect for entertaining family and friends!!! LITERALLY 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM TINKER AFB!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE2148729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Lauren Dr have any available units?
9608 Lauren Dr has a unit available for $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 Lauren Dr have?
Some of 9608 Lauren Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 Lauren Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Lauren Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Lauren Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 Lauren Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9608 Lauren Dr offer parking?
No, 9608 Lauren Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9608 Lauren Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9608 Lauren Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Lauren Dr have a pool?
No, 9608 Lauren Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Lauren Dr have accessible units?
No, 9608 Lauren Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Lauren Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Lauren Dr has units with dishwashers.
