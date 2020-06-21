9608 Lauren Dr

Amenities

Charming Home In Moore With Storm Shelter & Open Floorplan! - You will love this 3 bedrooms 2 bath home situated on a large .15 acre lot with the backyard backing up and direct access to the community playground. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a spacious living room and dining area with a vaulted ceiling, creating the impression of an even bigger area. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, overlooking the back yard. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and one has the greatest window seat where you can read your next bestseller. The private, large backyard has a covered patio and enclosed by a wood privacy fence. The master gives a spa-like feel with a separate shower and tub. The double vanity sink is one thing you can’t live without. All the bedrooms a very spacious with lots of closet space for storage. The floor plan of this home is very open offering a lot of natural light. This lovely home is perfect for entertaining family and friends!!! LITERALLY 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM TINKER AFB!



