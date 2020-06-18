6028 SE 82nd Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner. Masterbath has a double vanity, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and wrap-around Australian closet. Stainless steel appliances. The 3 car garage gives plenty of room for vehicles, toys, or a workshop. Location is the best of both worlds, cheaper Oklahoma City utilities but in the Moore school district. It also has quick access to I-240. A community pool is also available in the summer. Pets are allowed. If you have any questions or want to view the property please call Nathan at 614-226-7392.