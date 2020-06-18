All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:09 PM

6028 SE 82nd Place

6028 Southeast 82nd Place · (614) 226-7392
Location

6028 Southeast 82nd Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Cambridge Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner. Masterbath has a double vanity, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and wrap-around Australian closet. Stainless steel appliances. The 3 car garage gives plenty of room for vehicles, toys, or a workshop. Location is the best of both worlds, cheaper Oklahoma City utilities but in the Moore school district. It also has quick access to I-240. A community pool is also available in the summer. Pets are allowed. If you have any questions or want to view the property please call Nathan at 614-226-7392.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 SE 82nd Place have any available units?
6028 SE 82nd Place has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028 SE 82nd Place have?
Some of 6028 SE 82nd Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 SE 82nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6028 SE 82nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 SE 82nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 SE 82nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 6028 SE 82nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 6028 SE 82nd Place does offer parking.
Does 6028 SE 82nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 SE 82nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 SE 82nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 6028 SE 82nd Place has a pool.
Does 6028 SE 82nd Place have accessible units?
No, 6028 SE 82nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 SE 82nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 SE 82nd Place has units with dishwashers.
