Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3421 Canton Trail

3421 Canton Trail · (405) 735-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3421 Canton Trail, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3421 Canton Trail · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Available JULY 1st !! 3421 Canton Trail, Yukon, Ok. 73099! Mustang Schools - 3421 Canton Trail
Yukon, Ok. 73099
Mustang School District

3 Bedrooms
2..5 Bathrooms
Study ( or 4th Bed , no closet)
3 Car Garage
1877 sq ft
Newer Home with high end features
Granite, Pantry, and an Island in the Kitchen
Jetted Tub and a Walk-in Separate Shower and Double Vanities in Master bath
Large Walk-in Closet in Master
Fireplace w/Gas Logs and Ceiling Fan in the Living Room

$1795.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Deposit
$500.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee NO CATS
$35.00 Application Fee
Apply online at www.hallmarkok.com

Hallmark Property Management
405-474-8058

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2335820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Canton Trail have any available units?
3421 Canton Trail has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Canton Trail have?
Some of 3421 Canton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Canton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Canton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Canton Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Canton Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Canton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Canton Trail offers parking.
Does 3421 Canton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Canton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Canton Trail have a pool?
No, 3421 Canton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Canton Trail have accessible units?
No, 3421 Canton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Canton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Canton Trail has units with dishwashers.
