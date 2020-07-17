2318-Starwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered.

Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike. We are within walking distance to Lake Overholser where you can enjoy all that the lake has to offer.

All your space is maximized in this newer home with lots of storage throughout in this spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. This amazing living and kitchen area have an open layout that opens to your spacious backyard with a covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances for that modern look, a gas stove, pantry, breakfast bar, along with granite counters, a glass tile backsplash and mahogany stained cabinets are all finishing touches to this upgraded kitchen. With the mahogany stained wood cabinetry, baseboards, door frames, and accent wood extend throughout the entire home. You can do laundry in the comfort of your own home with your laundry room that has built in storage, which opens to your 2-car garage. Our quiet neighborhood has walkways throughout with a 2 beautiful ponds and includes a large playground area that features tables with covered canopies. Stop by or give us a call to come in and view your new home!



(RLNE5861906)