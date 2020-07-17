All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2318-Starwood Way

2318 Starwood Way · (405) 459-0105
Location

2318 Starwood Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2318-Starwood Way · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered.
Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike. We are within walking distance to Lake Overholser where you can enjoy all that the lake has to offer.
All your space is maximized in this newer home with lots of storage throughout in this spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. This amazing living and kitchen area have an open layout that opens to your spacious backyard with a covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances for that modern look, a gas stove, pantry, breakfast bar, along with granite counters, a glass tile backsplash and mahogany stained cabinets are all finishing touches to this upgraded kitchen. With the mahogany stained wood cabinetry, baseboards, door frames, and accent wood extend throughout the entire home. You can do laundry in the comfort of your own home with your laundry room that has built in storage, which opens to your 2-car garage. Our quiet neighborhood has walkways throughout with a 2 beautiful ponds and includes a large playground area that features tables with covered canopies. Stop by or give us a call to come in and view your new home!

(RLNE5861906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318-Starwood Way have any available units?
2318-Starwood Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318-Starwood Way have?
Some of 2318-Starwood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318-Starwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2318-Starwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318-Starwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318-Starwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 2318-Starwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 2318-Starwood Way offers parking.
Does 2318-Starwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318-Starwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318-Starwood Way have a pool?
No, 2318-Starwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 2318-Starwood Way have accessible units?
No, 2318-Starwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2318-Starwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318-Starwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
