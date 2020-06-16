715 36th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage dogs allowed

This spacious 3 bed 3 full bath townhome is ready for move-in located in one of West Normans most desired communities! Property backs up to a beautiful greenbelt so relax and enjoy amazing views of nature! This home has been completely remodeled and features granite countertops, stainless appliances including a double oven, built-in space saver microwave, large pantry and utility room with washer and dryer connections, tons of storage 2 car garage and enjoy the private neighborhood pool!! Minutes from restaurants, shopping and entertainment with quick highway access. Norman schools- Truman elementary, Whittier Middle, and Norman North High. Call today for a tour and ask about our "New Year New Home" move-in special 405-701-8881!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

