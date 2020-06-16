All apartments in Norman
715 36th Avenue Northwest
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:34 PM

715 36th Avenue Northwest

715 36th Ave NW · (405) 369-4678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
This spacious 3 bed 3 full bath townhome is ready for move-in located in one of West Normans most desired communities! Property backs up to a beautiful greenbelt so relax and enjoy amazing views of nature! This home has been completely remodeled and features granite countertops, stainless appliances including a double oven, built-in space saver microwave, large pantry and utility room with washer and dryer connections, tons of storage 2 car garage and enjoy the private neighborhood pool!! Minutes from restaurants, shopping and entertainment with quick highway access. Norman schools- Truman elementary, Whittier Middle, and Norman North High. Call today for a tour and ask about our "New Year New Home" move-in special 405-701-8881!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
715 36th Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 715 36th Avenue Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 36th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
715 36th Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 36th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 36th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 715 36th Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 36th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 715 36th Avenue Northwest has a pool.
Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 715 36th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 715 36th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 36th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
