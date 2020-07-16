All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, OH
14315 Delaware Ave
14315 Delaware Ave

14315 Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14315 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located near I 90 . Updated first floor of a double home. Updated bath. Wood floors throughout. Spacious living & dining rooms. Two bedrooms. All appliances included. One parking space in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14315 Delaware Ave have any available units?
14315 Delaware Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does 14315 Delaware Ave have?
Some of 14315 Delaware Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14315 Delaware Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14315 Delaware Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14315 Delaware Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14315 Delaware Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14315 Delaware Ave offers parking.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14315 Delaware Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave have a pool?
No, 14315 Delaware Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave have accessible units?
No, 14315 Delaware Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14315 Delaware Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14315 Delaware Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14315 Delaware Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
