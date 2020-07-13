/
apartments under 800
34 Apartments under $800 for rent in Lakewood, OH
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
750 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4110 BEHRWALD AVENUE
4110 Behrwald Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
Spacious Two-Bedroom - This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact our leasing team for details. Home is offered on a 12-month conventional lease term. We do not accept Section 8.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Cudell
9411 Detroit Ave
9411 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clark - Fulton
3318 W 31st Street, Up
3318 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3318 W 31st St. (up), Cleveland ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit of duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662350)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Puritas - Longmead
4460 West 139th Street
4460 West 139th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
816 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1858604?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy ALL ONE floor home! Updated kitchen with Eat-in area. Nice neutral carpet throughout. 3 Bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn - Centre
3852 W. 41st St.
3852 West 41st Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1456 sqft
DESCRIPTION Cash/Finance purchase $72,000 OR - Rental Agreement at $750 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
1 of 5
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn - Centre
3421 Mapledale Ave
3421 Mapledale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
cozy 2 bed up with lovely hard wood floors. lots of space. just need your touch to make it home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Clark - Fulton
3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1
3393 West 45th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in quiet area. Remodel includes fresh paint, LED light fixtures, new hardwood floors, bath fixtures, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1464 West 50th St
1464 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 West 50th St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
