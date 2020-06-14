84 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH with garage

Apartment List
Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2065 Lincoln Ave
2065 Lincoln Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great Lakewood location, just minutes to shopping, dining, parks, and easy access to major highways; This updated, clean, 1st floor unit with charming front porch offers all appliances, spacious living room and large dining room, garage locked

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13513 Clifton Blvd
13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1744 sqft
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14217 Athens Ave
14217 Athens Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for

Gold Coast

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge

Gold Coast

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring.

Lakewood

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.

Jefferson

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single FamilyHardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Clevelands West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
The Bingham

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Warehouse District
47 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Bridgeview

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Detroit - Shoreway
8 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

Ohio City

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
1951 West 26th St
1951 West 26th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
952 sqft
1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo! $1,697 rent / $850 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

Ohio City

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2222 Detroit Ave
2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4618 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lakewood, OH

Lakewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

