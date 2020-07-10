60 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1054 sqft
Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
14315 Delaware Ave
14315 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Centrally located near I 90 . Updated first floor of a double home. Updated bath. Wood floors throughout. Spacious living & dining rooms. Two bedrooms. All appliances included. One parking space in garage
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Edge
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
39 Units Available
Warehouse District
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
22 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Ohio City
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Warehouse District
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Warehouse District
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 08:08pm
4 Units Available
Ohio City
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
4203 Clinton Ave
4203 Clinton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1931 sqft
World class urban townhomes to match any, right here in Cleveland. Urban yet private and secure, historic and yet rich in modern features. The townhomes share a "French Courtyard" modeled after the castle gardens along the Loire River.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1362 West 59th St
1362 West 59th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Gordon Square 2-family rental home built in 1900 in a thriving, vibrant, diverse and walkable neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
3823 John Ave
3823 John Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Completely renovated, spacious rental unit in the heart of Ohio City. All new everything... hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen, bath with high end ceramic and marble finishes...
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ohio City
4309 Lorain Ave
4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1444 West 50th St
1444 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1374 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / Kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers. - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
4568 Roadoan Road
4568 Roadoan Road, Brooklyn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Brooklyn. Amenities included: , hardwood floors, washer dryer hookups, and yard, one car garage. No Utilities included.Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage, internet.
