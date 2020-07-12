/
the edge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
167 Apartments for rent in The Edge, Lakewood, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
Results within 1 mile of The Edge
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1054 sqft
Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1586 Winchester Ave
1586 Winchester Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
For rent is this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood close to dining, entertainment and public transportation. Laundry available on site and includes the second and third floor living space of this home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3285 W 126th St
3285 West 126th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3285 W 126th St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12700 Lake Ave
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful & prestigious high rise condo on Lake Erie with both Lake and Downtown views! Two bedroom, 2 full bath on the 4th floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2136 W100 St
2136 W 100th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
- (RLNE5925746)
Results within 5 miles of The Edge
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,183
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,009
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
41 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
962 sqft
Church + State makes its home in a pair of sculptural Spanish slate buildings at the corner of Church Ave. and State St. (now W 29th), in one of the most vibrant and well-connected neighborhoods in Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:40am
1 Unit Available
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Worthington Yards in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 7 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
750 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
