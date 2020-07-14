All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like Grace Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
Grace Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Grace Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1414 Grace Avenue · (216) 600-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all

Location

1414 Grace Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Grace Apartments is a charming Tudor historic apartment building in the heart of Lakewood. We are located on a quiet street just off of Detroit Road. You are within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and are close to the lakefront parks.Please visit us during office hours or call for an appointment.

This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600-$625 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grace Apartments have any available units?
Grace Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does Grace Apartments have?
Some of Grace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grace Apartments offers parking.
Does Grace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grace Apartments have a pool?
No, Grace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Grace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Grace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Grace Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Grace Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity