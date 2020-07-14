Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Grace Apartments is a charming Tudor historic apartment building in the heart of Lakewood. We are located on a quiet street just off of Detroit Road. You are within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and are close to the lakefront parks.Please visit us during office hours or call for an appointment.



This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity