Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grace Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Grace Apartments is a charming Tudor historic apartment building in the heart of Lakewood. We are located on a quiet street just off of Detroit Road. You are within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and are close to the lakefront parks.Please visit us during office hours or call for an appointment.
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600-$625 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Grace Apartments have any available units?
Grace Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does Grace Apartments have?
Some of Grace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grace Apartments offers parking.
Does Grace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grace Apartments have a pool?
No, Grace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Grace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Grace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Grace Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.