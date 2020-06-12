/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH
Last updated June 11 at 08:15pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1227 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Detroit - Shoreway
7 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1114 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
1951 West 26th St
1951 West 26th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
952 sqft
1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo! $1,697 rent / $850 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
408 West Saint Clair Ave
408 West Saint Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1257 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed 2 full bath condo in the ''Grand Arcade''. Live in the Warehouse District and enjoy all the city has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
4309 Lorain Ave
4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1350 W 61st St
1350 West 61st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
Note: Photos include current and some photos take last year. You won't see another rental opportunity like this.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Last updated June 12 at 10:40am
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Last updated June 12 at 08:18am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Civic Center
35 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway District
49 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
Tremont
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Last updated June 11 at 02:08pm
Downtown
3 Units Available
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Playhouse Square
285 Units Available
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1194 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
