Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:11pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2065 Lincoln Ave
2065 Lincoln Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great Lakewood location, just minutes to shopping, dining, parks, and easy access to major highways; This updated, clean, 1st floor unit with charming front porch offers all appliances, spacious living room and large dining room, garage locked

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13513 Clifton Blvd
13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1744 sqft
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14217 Athens Ave
14217 Athens Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Edge
1 Unit Available
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit A (Front) Available 07/01/20 Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 6/20 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1486 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15012 Hilliard Road
15012 Hilliard Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
992 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful lower double of a duplex in Lakewood features a large front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2222 Detroit Ave
2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4618 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
1951 West 26th St
1951 West 26th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
952 sqft
1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo! $1,697 rent / $850 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakewood, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

