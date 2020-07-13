Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
750 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Rockport Square
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1054 sqft
Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
15012 Hilliard Road
15012 Hilliard Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
992 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful lower double of a duplex in Lakewood features a large front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12700 Lake Ave
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful & prestigious high rise condo on Lake Erie with both Lake and Downtown views! Two bedroom, 2 full bath on the 4th floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
1505 Blossom Park Avenue
1505 Blossom Park Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1282 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This two story Colonial in Lakewood was recently remodeled.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2176 Glenbury Avenue
2176 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This first floor duplex has refinished hardwood floors and has fresh paint all throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family Hardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Cleveland’s West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.
City Guide for Lakewood, OH

Luck you! You’re moving to Lakewood, Ohio, which—if you’re in the unfortunate situation of relocating to economically depressed Cuyahoga County—is one of the best options around! Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakewood, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

