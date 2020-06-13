/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1678 Elbur Ave
1678 Elbur Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come see this beautiful & freshly painted 3 Bedroom Colonial with hardwood floors. A spacious Dining Room with built-ins and nice Living Room area with a fireplace. The finished Attic could be converted to an additional (4th) Bedroom or Office.
1 of 16
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1486 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1370 West 111th Street
1370 West 111th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194 You don't want to miss this fully rehabbed unit in
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2222 Detroit Ave
2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4618 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1464 West 50 St
1464 W 50th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 West 50 St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Stockyards
1 Unit Available
3198 West 50th St
3198 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom home available is ready to accept a new tenant. 2 car garage This rental will not last. Call today for your appointment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1441 West 58th St
1441 West 58th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath side by side home in Gordon Square. Everything is brand new! Be the first tenant to rent this amazing property out. Great location with a high walkability score.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3571 West 123rd St
3571 West 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1658 West 69th Street
1658 West 69th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1308 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2116 West 32nd Street
2116 West 32nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit has just been updated. This unit has a limited special leasing offer of $900 for the first three months and then $1100 for the remaining 9 months! New flooring, updated bath and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clark - Fulton
1 Unit Available
3284 west 23rd
3284 West 23rd Place, Cleveland, OH
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom 2 full bath home available! With a loft area and 1st floor laundry, this huge home has something for everyone.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1781 West 47th Street
1781 West 47th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2270 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Ohio City home for rent - Property Id: 33818 Beautiful, cheerful home located in prime Ohio City location! Situated on a tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom move-in ready home features attractive & well-maintained front yard,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3903 Bailey Ave Back
3903 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Bailey back house. Single - Property Id: 279365 COMING SOON..... Large, newly renovated single family house on Bailey ave in the heart of Ohio City. Everything in the house is new.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2094 W 34th Pl
2094 West 34th Place, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
2094 W 34th pl - Property Id: 263345 COMING SOON.....Newly renovated, single family home in Ohio City Everything will be brand new 3 beds, 1 bath Heart of Ohio city Open floor plan.
