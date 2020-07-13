All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

West Shore Manor

12053 Lake Avenue · (216) 584-9517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Rockport Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. Sep 20

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. Sep 4

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Shore Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.

This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $550-$1,000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does West Shore Manor have any available units?
West Shore Manor has 2 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West Shore Manor have?
Some of West Shore Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Shore Manor currently offering any rent specials?
West Shore Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Shore Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, West Shore Manor is pet friendly.
Does West Shore Manor offer parking?
Yes, West Shore Manor offers parking.
Does West Shore Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Shore Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Shore Manor have a pool?
No, West Shore Manor does not have a pool.
Does West Shore Manor have accessible units?
No, West Shore Manor does not have accessible units.
Does West Shore Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, West Shore Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does West Shore Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, West Shore Manor does not have units with air conditioning.

