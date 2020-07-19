5072 Killowen Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Westerville Schools - **Available January 1, 2020** Two story single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Westerville schools. Spacious master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry. Unique 2 story ceilings in great room with gas fireplace. Fenced yard. Convenient to 270. Minutes from Easton. A Must see!



(RLNE3801030)