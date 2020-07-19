All apartments in Columbus
5072 Killowen Ct
5072 Killowen Ct

5072 Killowen Court · No Longer Available
Location

5072 Killowen Court, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Westerville Schools - **Available January 1, 2020** Two story single family home on a quiet cul de sac. Westerville schools. Spacious master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry. Unique 2 story ceilings in great room with gas fireplace. Fenced yard. Convenient to 270. Minutes from Easton. A Must see!

Interested in professional management for you investment properties? Real Estate Opportunity offers an experienced staff and Central Ohio's most competitive pricing. Single Family Homes, Multi Family Homes, Commercial and Office Space. Contact me for details today call 614-596-3004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5072 Killowen Ct have any available units?
5072 Killowen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5072 Killowen Ct have?
Some of 5072 Killowen Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5072 Killowen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5072 Killowen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5072 Killowen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5072 Killowen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5072 Killowen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5072 Killowen Ct offers parking.
Does 5072 Killowen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5072 Killowen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5072 Killowen Ct have a pool?
No, 5072 Killowen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5072 Killowen Ct have accessible units?
No, 5072 Killowen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5072 Killowen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5072 Killowen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
