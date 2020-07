Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel fireplace Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access lobby

Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus. When you live at The Nicholas, you can expect exceptional community amenities, luxurious apartment finishes, and superior customer service. Make your lifestyle statement without saying a word. Enjoy living in Downtown Columbus, OH at The Nicholas apartments.Our unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans offer high-end style and designer touches. Brag-worthy amenities like a well-appointed clubroom with kitchen and billiards, business center, yoga studio, several lush outdoor plazas, a spectacular glass wall cantilevered pool with dining courtyard overlooking downtown Columbus, and direct access to a 24-hour fitness center make this downtown living destination a place to tell your friends about. Visit The Nicholas luxury apartments in downtown Columbus. Life at the corner of everything.