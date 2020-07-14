All apartments in Columbus
The Charleston
The Charleston

5407 Edwards Plantation Dr · (205) 293-0840
Location

5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15435MH · Avail. Sep 20

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 25314MH · Avail. Oct 9

$942

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15409MH · Avail. Sep 7

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 24176SG · Avail. Sep 7

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 14043PL · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25281MH · Avail. Aug 7

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Charleston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
volleyball court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest suite
online portal
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Southern charm blends with airy, sophisticated interiors, open floor plans and renowned service from Edwards Communities. Conveniently located near the Tuttle Crossing area, plenty of shopping and dining options await you close to home. Community amenities include an on-site dog park as well as a business center, and you can literally walk next door to The Barn, Edwards Communities’ exclusive club for members. The Barn features a bar, live music, fitness center with trainers and classes, a resort style swimming pool and sand volleyball court – an incredible amenity just steps outside your door. Come home to The Charleston and experience living like never before.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Membership fee: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 70 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, garage: $90-$100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Charleston have any available units?
The Charleston has 10 units available starting at $894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Charleston have?
Some of The Charleston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Charleston currently offering any rent specials?
The Charleston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Charleston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Charleston is pet friendly.
Does The Charleston offer parking?
Yes, The Charleston offers parking.
Does The Charleston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Charleston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Charleston have a pool?
Yes, The Charleston has a pool.
Does The Charleston have accessible units?
No, The Charleston does not have accessible units.
Does The Charleston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Charleston has units with dishwashers.
