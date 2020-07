Amenities

2 BR Townhouse | Washer/Dryer Included | Private Patio [Henderson/Kenny] - Everything you need at a great price! First floor has large living room, washer/dryer, half bathroom and eat-in kitchen that walks out to a private patio. Upstairs are two huge bedrooms with large closets and a fully bathroom. Tenants have access to swimming pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts, Assigned off street parking. Close to The Ohio State University with 315 access, Sawmill Rd and Bethel Rd.



(RLNE5321927)