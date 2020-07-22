Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments

At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours. We also offer controlled-access buildings, elevators, a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center in a pet-friendly environment.



Located in the prestigious Dublin community, served by Dublin City Schools, residents also enjoy easy access to Sawmill Road, Tuttle Crossing, and the growing Dublin business community. With so much shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away plus a professional management team dedicated to your happiness, you’ll love calling Sawmill Crossing home. Furnished apartments available!