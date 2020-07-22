All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

Sawmill Crossing

6700 Allister Way · (833) 666-1389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH 43235
Don Scott

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-112 · Avail. Aug 15

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 1-111 · Avail. now

$820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 4-109 · Avail. Sep 5

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-101 · Avail. now

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 1-121 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,030

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 2-218 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,030

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sawmill Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours. We also offer controlled-access buildings, elevators, a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center in a pet-friendly environment.

Located in the prestigious Dublin community, served by Dublin City Schools, residents also enjoy easy access to Sawmill Road, Tuttle Crossing, and the growing Dublin business community. With so much shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away plus a professional management team dedicated to your happiness, you’ll love calling Sawmill Crossing home. Furnished apartments available!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to $550 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Up to 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes. See your community office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sawmill Crossing have any available units?
Sawmill Crossing has 39 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Sawmill Crossing have?
Some of Sawmill Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sawmill Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Sawmill Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sawmill Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Sawmill Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing offers parking.
Does Sawmill Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sawmill Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing has a pool.
Does Sawmill Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing has accessible units.
Does Sawmill Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sawmill Crossing has units with dishwashers.
