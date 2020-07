Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors ceiling fan range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room package receiving on-site laundry hot tub

An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer. An Edwards Community, the Farms offers a unique and relaxing living experience. Set in the landscape of an eighteenth-century horse farm with wandering waterways and wooded terrain, The Farms offers a rural feeling but in an ideal location tucked in the heart of Tuttle Crossing. The Farms is just minutes from OSU, The Mall at Tuttle Crossing and Downtown Columbus. Call us today for a personal tour.