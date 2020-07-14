Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse

Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find... an entire community where no one lives above or below you!Orleans Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, offers you everything you need for today’s busy lifestyle, while surrounding you with the charm of a peaceful neighborhood in the Big Easy. The distinctive New Orleans inspired architecture and innovative floorplans are unique to the Columbus and Dublin area. Experience the luxury that our spacious one bedroom ranch-style and two bedroom apartments and townhomes have to offer. Nestled in the heart of Tuttle Crossing and conveniently located minutes from Old Dublin, you'll enjoy local dining, shopping and the exciting festivities this town has to offer!