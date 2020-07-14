Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.