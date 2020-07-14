All apartments in Columbus
Orleans

5199 Edwards Farms Rd · (786) 789-0451
Location

5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH 43221
Dexter Falls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5241WIL · Avail. Oct 12

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5212WIL · Avail. Sep 1

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 5540BOU · Avail. Aug 21

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 5461REN · Avail. Aug 22

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orleans.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find... an entire community where no one lives above or below you!Orleans Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, offers you everything you need for today’s busy lifestyle, while surrounding you with the charm of a peaceful neighborhood in the Big Easy. The distinctive New Orleans inspired architecture and innovative floorplans are unique to the Columbus and Dublin area. Experience the luxury that our spacious one bedroom ranch-style and two bedroom apartments and townhomes have to offer. Nestled in the heart of Tuttle Crossing and conveniently located minutes from Old Dublin, you'll enjoy local dining, shopping and the exciting festivities this town has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Garage: $85.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orleans have any available units?
Orleans has 6 units available starting at $894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Orleans have?
Some of Orleans's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orleans currently offering any rent specials?
Orleans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orleans pet-friendly?
Yes, Orleans is pet friendly.
Does Orleans offer parking?
Yes, Orleans offers parking.
Does Orleans have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orleans offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orleans have a pool?
Yes, Orleans has a pool.
Does Orleans have accessible units?
No, Orleans does not have accessible units.
Does Orleans have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orleans has units with dishwashers.
