Columbus, OH
25 N 21st St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

25 N 21st St
25 Twenty-First Street
No Longer Available
Columbus
Location
25 Twenty-First Street, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms and attic. 1.5 baths. Wood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, off street parking, porch area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 N 21st St have any available units?
25 N 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25 N 21st St have?
Some of 25 N 21st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 25 N 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
25 N 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 25 N 21st St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 25 N 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 25 N 21st St offers parking.
Does 25 N 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 N 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N 21st St have a pool?
No, 25 N 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 25 N 21st St have accessible units?
No, 25 N 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 N 21st St has units with dishwashers.
