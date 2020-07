Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park doorman fire pit gym game room pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court yoga cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry carport internet access racquetball court

Grandview Apartments by Albion invites you to take advantage of a community that has fused suburban tranquility with urban convenience. Surrounded by cultural attractions, local flavor, award-winning craft breweries, and sports arenas – our luxury apartments for rent in Columbus, Ohio deliver a combination of urban style and neighborhood warmth. Each pet-friendly floor plan includes an open concept living area, wood-style flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, modern kitchens with granite countertops, along with options for city or water views.