Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy charming greenery throughout the neighborhood, with easy access to the freeway and all the amenities of the Grove City community. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of Columbus in just 15 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.