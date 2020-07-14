All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Grove City

2298 Faraday Blvd · (614) 945-4027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 off at move in ! Restrictions apply.
Location

2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH 43123
Holt-Alkire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3762 · Avail. Nov 2

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 3818 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 3784 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Grove City.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy charming greenery throughout the neighborhood, with easy access to the freeway and all the amenities of the Grove City community. You can even get to the hustle and bustle of Columbus in just 15 minutes. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: $300 per household
limit: 3
rent: $30/household/mo
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood Grove City have any available units?
Redwood Grove City has 5 units available starting at $1,439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Grove City have?
Some of Redwood Grove City's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Grove City currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Grove City is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move in ! Restrictions apply.
Is Redwood Grove City pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Grove City is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Grove City offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Grove City offers parking.
Does Redwood Grove City have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Grove City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Grove City have a pool?
No, Redwood Grove City does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Grove City have accessible units?
No, Redwood Grove City does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Grove City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Grove City has units with dishwashers.

