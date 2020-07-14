Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access kickboxing studio lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board

From our beautiful surroundings, to our upgraded interiors, to our courteous staff dedicated to enhancing your quality of life, Lake Club at Polaris offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience.



Situation on 45 tree-lined acres just off Polaris Parkway near I-71 and and I-270, our quiet community is just minutes from the region’s best dining, entertainment and upscale shopping. We offer one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes, that are surrounded by sparkling lakes, a refreshing pool and new clubhouse and fitness center. Residents also appreciate our professional and friendly on-site staff dedicated to helping you enjoy life at Lake Club.