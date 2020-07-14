All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Lake Club at Polaris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Lake Club at Polaris
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Lake Club at Polaris

Open Now until 7pm
1038 Bayridge Drive · (833) 826-0629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101BR · Avail. Aug 13

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1105BR · Avail. Aug 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 8869LR · Avail. Jul 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8823LR · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 8827LR · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 9206LR · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Club at Polaris.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
kickboxing studio
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
From our beautiful surroundings, to our upgraded interiors, to our courteous staff dedicated to enhancing your quality of life, Lake Club at Polaris offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

Situation on 45 tree-lined acres just off Polaris Parkway near I-71 and and I-270, our quiet community is just minutes from the region’s best dining, entertainment and upscale shopping. We offer one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes, that are surrounded by sparkling lakes, a refreshing pool and new clubhouse and fitness center. Residents also appreciate our professional and friendly on-site staff dedicated to helping you enjoy life at Lake Club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $0-$550
Move-in Fees: $150 Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: 3 pets (2 dogs max) with 80 lbs total weight for combined pets. Restricted breeds are Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Akitas, Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.
Parking Details: Unassigned parking. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garages available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Club at Polaris have any available units?
Lake Club at Polaris has 6 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Club at Polaris have?
Some of Lake Club at Polaris's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Club at Polaris currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Club at Polaris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Club at Polaris pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris is pet friendly.
Does Lake Club at Polaris offer parking?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris offers parking.
Does Lake Club at Polaris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Club at Polaris have a pool?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris has a pool.
Does Lake Club at Polaris have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris has accessible units.
Does Lake Club at Polaris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Club at Polaris has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lake Club at Polaris?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity