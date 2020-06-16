9801 Pratt Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 bath located on Eastside of Cleveland - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on the eastside of Cleveland area is ready to call home. This home features 1269 sq of living area. Located close by is Calvary and many places to dine and shop. Be sure to schedule a showing today! Tenant pays all utilities for this home.



Screening: We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for doing the background check. We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income, job history and landlord references. If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who didnt think they qualify do.



Neighborhood: Many times people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cant easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property.



Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. B2B Realty has its own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property including painting it except for special exceptions.



