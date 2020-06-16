All apartments in Cleveland
9801 Pratt Avenue

9801 Pratt Avenue · (216) 465-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9801 Pratt Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Union - Miles Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9801 Pratt Avenue · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 bath located on Eastside of Cleveland - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on the eastside of Cleveland area is ready to call home. This home features 1269 sq of living area. Located close by is Calvary and many places to dine and shop. Be sure to schedule a showing today! Tenant pays all utilities for this home.

Screening: We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for doing the background check. We screen using credit, background and eviction checks as well as income, job history and landlord references. If interested please apply. We look for ways to approve tenants. Many tenants who didnt think they qualify do.

Neighborhood: Many times people will ask what a specific neighborhood or area is like. We cant easily answer that question because everyone has a different opinion on that. Our suggestion is to drive by a property at several different times of the day and you will get a very realistic feel for what you can expect when you live at this property.

Maintenance: Many people ask whether they can do work to a property. B2B Realty has its own maintenance department and we do make sure the properties we manage are safe homes to live in. However, to protect our owners, we do not allow tenants to make changes or repairs to the property including painting it except for special exceptions.

(RLNE5778871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have any available units?
9801 Pratt Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9801 Pratt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9801 Pratt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 Pratt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 Pratt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue offer parking?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have a pool?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9801 Pratt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9801 Pratt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
