Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015. The redevelopment of the building began in 2015 and resulted in an historic preservation project that received local and Ohio state awards for the care and stewardship put into reconceptualizing the old sewing factory. SCA was able to restore many of the original characteristics from 1895, including the maple wood floors, timber beams and enormous windows openings which impart the building with an authenticity that is often times hard to find. The previous occupant, The Ohio Awning Company, is still a thriving business which relocated to a new space in the City of Cleveland that was designed for their modern manufacturing equipment and technologies.