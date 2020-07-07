All apartments in Cleveland
Wagner Awning Building
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Wagner Awning Building

2658 Scranton Road · (440) 389-3879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH 44113
Tremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wagner Awning Building.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015. The redevelopment of the building began in 2015 and resulted in an historic preservation project that received local and Ohio state awards for the care and stewardship put into reconceptualizing the old sewing factory. SCA was able to restore many of the original characteristics from 1895, including the maple wood floors, timber beams and enormous windows openings which impart the building with an authenticity that is often times hard to find. The previous occupant, The Ohio Awning Company, is still a thriving business which relocated to a new space in the City of Cleveland that was designed for their modern manufacturing equipment and technologies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months. Flexible after initial term
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $0.00
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
restrictions: No breed/weight restrictions
Cats
restrictions: No breed/weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wagner Awning Building have any available units?
Wagner Awning Building has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Wagner Awning Building have?
Some of Wagner Awning Building's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wagner Awning Building currently offering any rent specials?
Wagner Awning Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wagner Awning Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Wagner Awning Building is pet friendly.
Does Wagner Awning Building offer parking?
Yes, Wagner Awning Building offers parking.
Does Wagner Awning Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wagner Awning Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wagner Awning Building have a pool?
No, Wagner Awning Building does not have a pool.
Does Wagner Awning Building have accessible units?
Yes, Wagner Awning Building has accessible units.
Does Wagner Awning Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wagner Awning Building has units with dishwashers.
