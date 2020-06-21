All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 PM

1830 Reyburn Road - 2

1830 Reyburn Road · (234) 901-3932
Location

1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH 44112
Euclid - Green

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood.
It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room. One of the bedrooms has a wall of built-ins for great storage opportunities.
There is off street parking in the back of the unit.
Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.
Owner provides the fridge, tenant provides the stove.

Rent is $650/month. Owner pays water/sewer/trash and tenant pays gas and electric.
A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.

Section 8 eligible
No Smoking lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, there will be an additional deposit required.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40/person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.
Please visit our website to view all our available properties, schedule a showing, or apply:
http://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com

We adhere to all Fair Housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

