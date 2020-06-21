1830 Reyburn Road - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood.

It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room. One of the bedrooms has a wall of built-ins for great storage opportunities.

There is off street parking in the back of the unit.

Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.

Owner provides the fridge, tenant provides the stove.



Rent is $650/month. Owner pays water/sewer/trash and tenant pays gas and electric.

A security deposit equal to the first months rent will be required.



Section 8 eligible

No Smoking lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis. If accepted, there will be an additional deposit required.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40/person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

Please visit our website to view all our available properties, schedule a showing, or apply:

http://southernskyrealtycleveland.managebuilding.com



We adhere to all Fair Housing laws.