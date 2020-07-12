/
131 Apartments for rent in Euclid - Green, Cleveland, OH
8 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
15 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
1 Unit Available
1997 Hilton Rd
1997 Hilton Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2022 sqft
1997 Hilton Rd ready for rent - Huge house on a hill. Tons of space. additional Two rooms beside the already 4 bed rooms. large basement that can be use for a storage.
1 Unit Available
2384 Greenvale Rd
2384 Greenvale Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1201 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1760 Victoria
1760 Victoria Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
985 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.
42 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
1 Unit Available
840 East 156th St
840 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1520 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, and spacious living room. Fresh paint make this home feel 'like new!'. Eat-in kitchen makes it a breeze to prepare meals ...
1 Unit Available
1380 E. 171st St.
1380 East 171st Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1038 sqft
Nice 3bd 1ba Home on Quiet Street - NEW! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street is ready to call your home. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water/sewer.
1 Unit Available
1052 Woodview Road
1052 Woodview Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
$1,500
1052 Woodview Road
1 Unit Available
1024 Greyton Rd.
1024 Greyton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1024 Greyton Rd.
1 Unit Available
1051 E 145 St
1051 E 145th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1566 sqft
A MONUMENT PROPERTY:1051 E 145 ST - Thank you for your interest in this Monument property.
1 Unit Available
911 Caledonia Ave.
911 Caledonia Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1728 sqft
911 Caledonia Ave.
1 Unit Available
1445 East 172nd St
1445 East 172nd Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1124 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
28 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
6 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
10 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
11 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
8 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
