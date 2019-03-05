All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 10 Carlton Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
10 Carlton Drive - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

10 Carlton Drive - 1

10 Carlton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10 Carlton Drive, Akron, OH 44312
Ellet

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 1 Bath Newly Renovated Ranch Duplex. CSD. New Appliances
2 Bed 1 Bath fully renovated ranch duplex. CSD.
Garage Space Available. New Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have any available units?
10 Carlton Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
Is 10 Carlton Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Carlton Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Carlton Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster