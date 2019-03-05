Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 10 Carlton Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
10 Carlton Drive - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 Carlton Drive - 1
10 Carlton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10 Carlton Drive, Akron, OH 44312
Ellet
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 1 Bath Newly Renovated Ranch Duplex. CSD. New Appliances
2 Bed 1 Bath fully renovated ranch duplex. CSD.
Garage Space Available. New Appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have any available units?
10 Carlton Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Akron, OH
.
Is 10 Carlton Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Carlton Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Carlton Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Akron
.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Carlton Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Carlton Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Similar Pages
Akron 1 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Akron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OH
Shaker Heights, OH
Parma, OH
North Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OH
Lakewood, OH
Stow, OH
Brunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OH
North Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OH
Wooster, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Canton, OH
Lorain, OH
Parma Heights, OH
Rocky River, OH
North Ridgeville, OH
Elyria, OH
Medina, OH
Euclid, OH
Streetsboro, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Merriman Valley
University Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Akron Main Campus
Kent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland State University
The College of Wooster