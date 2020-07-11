Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Winter Park, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winter Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
129 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Last updated July 10 at 02:11pm
$
2 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
33 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
44 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,418
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
33 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
City Guide for Winter Park, FL

Welcome to Winter Park! This Central Florida city has a suburban feel and a variety of rentals to satisfy your every need. So why not take a gander at these listings? Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Winter Park is located about seven miles north of Orlando, and can, at times, feel a bit like a suburb of the larger city. Though many Winter Park residents commute to Orlando for work, shopping and play, you’ll find plenty to do within city limits. For instance, there is a great shopping district in the Park Avenue area of town that attracts residents and visitors alike.

Originally established as a resort town, Winter Park now has many year-round residents and city attractions. Though Winter Park is landlocked, you’re a short 40-mile drive from the beach and the Kennedy Space Center. A number of lakes surround the city, making for great fishing and boating during the mild spring or hot summer seasons.

Overall, Winter Park is a pleasant city to live in.You’ll be able to find a variety of options that suit your every need. For instance, great furnished apartments and studio apartments are available in many larger complexes, and short term leases aren’t too hard to come by.

East of downtown you’ll find a lot of new development in condominiums and townhomes with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These luxury rentals can carry a price tag of $900 to $1100. However, the eastern portion of town near the hospital and Ward Park has some more affordable options. You can occasionally find apartments in smaller complexes with fewer amenities, generally ranging from $800 to $1000 for a two bedroom.

You can find rental homes throughout most suburban neighborhoods of Winter Park, however, the southeastern portion of town has developments with rental home specials. Two bedroom rental homes generally range from $900 to $1100.

If you’re relocating to Winter Park with a furry friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a pet-friendly apartment. Some landlords may limit the size or number of your pets, but overall you’ll be able to find a home for Fido or Fluffy without too much hassle.

So welcome to Winter Park! Enjoy all the amenities of this former resort city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Winter Park, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winter Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Winter Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

